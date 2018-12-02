Bush's Granddaughter Remembers His Life, Final Moments

George H.W. Bush's granddaughter on Sunday remembered his rich life -- and his emotional final moments as she told him to say "hi to Ganny" in heaven. (Published 27 minutes ago)

George H.W. Bush's granddaughter on Sunday remembered his rich life -- and his emotional final moments as she told him to say "Hi to Ganny" in heaven.

"It's been an unbelievable ride," Marshall Bush said. "I'm happy I had him."

Marshall Bush was born in Fort Worth and adopted when she was three months old by Marvin Bush, the president's youngest son.

Her youngest memories are visiting her grandfather in the White House and her grandmother, who she called "Ganny."

George H.W. Bush took office when Marshall was just 2 years old.

"I did some things I probably shouldn't have, like roller skating through the White House during tours," she said. "Just awesome hanging out with my grandfather in the Oval Office."

And from her youngest years, she said her grandfather taught her important values.

"Giving back was the main thing," she said. "Making sure we're all respectful and just, you know, love everyone as much as you can that means something to you and do what you can for people around you."

In his later years, the two spent a lot of time together in Houston.

And in recent months, with his health failing, she said the entire family knew the end was near.

And he did too.

"He missed my grandmother," she said. "He was ready to be with her again."

Friday night, family members rushed to his house in a gated neighborhood in Houston.

"As weird as it sounds, it was unbelievable," Marshall Bush said. "I was there when my grandmother passed as well. Both times, it was an unbelievable experience."

She said the 41st president's final moments were both peaceful and beautiful.

"It's powerful," she said. "I was rubbing his head… He was not struggling. Everybody was holding his hands. We were all around the bed. Everyone, you know, had a hand on him."

"I don't know if he knew that was the exact moment, but I think he knew it was coming and again, I think he was ready for it. He was ready to be back with the love of his life."

Ready to be back with Barbara, his wife of 73 years, who died in April.

"I said, 'Tell Ganny we said hi,'" she said.

Marshall Bush, who is now an event planner in Houston, said the family is sad but understands it was his time.

"We know he's in a better place. We know he's with our Aunt Robin. He's with Ganny," she said. "He's good."

Robin was the couple's daughter who died of leukemia at the age of three.

The former president will be buried Thursday next to Robin and Barbara Bush at a wooded gravesite outside his presidential library in College Station.