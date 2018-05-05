2018 Election Results: Farmers Branch Bond Propositions - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2018 Election Results: Farmers Branch Bond Propositions

    Fifteen proposed amendments to the Farmers Branch city charter were put before voters May 5. A summary of those amendments, and how the public voted, is below.

    The propositions listed below are for amendments to the City's Charter, which will be presented for approval by the City's voters on the upcoming Special Election ballot. For more info, please refer to Ordinance No. 3487.

    PROPOSITION A
    ​Shall Sections 2. 01, 2. 02( a), 7. 03, and 7.04 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to reflect the current method of the election of City Councilmembers from single member districts in accordance with the judgment entered in the case styled Fabela et. al. v City of Farmers Branch, Texas, et. al., Civil Action No. 3: 10- CV- 1425-D in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.​

    Farmers Branch Proposition A Single Member Districts

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    572

    77%
    Against

    174

    23%

    PROPOSITION B
    Shall Section 2. 02( a) of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to conform to state law the qualifications of members of the City Council by removing the phrase " or any offense involving moral turpitude" which prohibits members of the City Council from having been convicted of an offense involving moral turpitude.

    Farmers Branch - Prop. B Morals

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    463

    61%
    Against

    299

    39%

    PROPOSITION C
    Shall Section 2. 02 ( a) of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to provide that a former employee of the City shall not be eligible to be elected or appointed to the Council until at least two ( 2) years has elapsed since the date of termination of such person' s employment with the City.

    Farmers Branch Proposition C Election Eligibility

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    554

    71%
    Against

    221

    29%

    PROPOSITION D
    Shall Section 2. 04 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended as authorized by the Texas Constitution to authorize the City Council to fill a vacancy on the City Council by appointment if the vacancy is for an unexpired term of office of twelve( 12) months or less.

    Farmers Branch Proposition D Council Vacancy

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    586

    76%
    Against

    183

    24%

    PROPOSITION E
    Shall Section 2. 06 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to prohibit the appointment of a former City employee to any City board, committee, commission or corporation until at least six ( 6) months have elapsed since the termination of such person' s employment with the City.

    Farmers Branch Proposition E Termination

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    594

    78%
    Against

    171

    22%

    PROPOSITION F
    Shall Section 2. 12 of the Farmers Branch City Charter regarding the appointment, term and compensation of the Municipal Court Judge and alternate municipal court judges be amended to conform to state law applicable to the Farmers Branch Municipal Court of Record.

    Farmers Branch Proposition F Municipal Court Judge

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    676

    90%
    Against

    76

    10%

    PROPOSITION G
    Shall Section 2. 16 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to clarify that the expenditure of funds by the Council does not require an ordinance unless the expenditure is for the issuance of debt.

    Farmers Branch Proposition G Expenditure Of Funds

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    483

    65%
    Against

    261

    35%

    PROPOSITION H
    Shall Section 2. 19 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to allow the Mayor to vote on the removal of a member of the City Council other than removal of the Mayor.

    Farmers Branch Proposition H Member Removal

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    568

    74%
    Against

    201

    26%

    PROPOSITION I
    Shall Section 7. 01 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to delete unnecessary language regarding the transition of the election of Councilmembers from two ( 2) year terms to three ( 3) terms of office following the January 1989 special Charter amendment election.

    Farmers Branch Proposition I Delete Language

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    598

    80%
    Against

    154

    20%

    PROPOSITION J
    Shall Section 9.20 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to require the City Council to appoint a Charter review committee at least every five years consisting of at least thirteen ( 13) members composed of at least two ( 2) members appointed from each Council District and up to at least two ( 2) members nominated by the Mayor with the Mayor being entitled to vote on the appointment of the members of the committee.

    Farmers Branch Proposition J Charter Review

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    608

    81%
    Against

    147

    19%

    PROPOSITION K
    Shall Article IX of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to add Section 9.21 to authorize the City Council by ordinance to renumber articles, sections, subsections, and subparagraphs of the City Charter without making any substantive changes.

    Farmers Branch Proposition K Amend Charter

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    619

    83%
    Against

    124

    17%

    PROPOSITION L
    Shall Section 10.2 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to clarify the procedures for addressing and filing a petition seeking the recall of an elected member of the City Council.

    Farmers Branch Proposition L Recall Petition

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    641

    85%
    Against

    111

    15%

    PROPOSITION M
    Shall Section 10.2 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to clarify that the number of qualified voters required for a petition for recall is determined based on the number of qualified voters eligible to vote for the office of the person being recalled during the prior regular municipal election for that office, even if the election for that office is cancelled.

    Farmers Branch Proposition M Qualified Voters

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    598

    82%
    Against

    133

    18%

    PROPOSITION N
    Shall Section 10. 10 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to provide that a person appointed to fill a vacancy of an unexpired term on the City Council cannot be subject to a petition for recall during such appointed term.

    Farmers Branch Proposition N Appointments

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    438

    59%
    Against

    310

    41%

    PROPOSITION O
    Shall Article VII of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to add Section 7. 10 to provide for the establishment, review, and revision of the City Council District boundaries after each Federal decennial census.

    Farmers Branch Proposition O District Boundaries

    27% ReportingMay 5, 10:47 PM
    For

    607

    83%
    Against

    127

    17%

      

