Fifteen proposed amendments to the Farmers Branch city charter were put before voters May 5. A summary of those amendments, and how the public voted, is below.



The propositions listed below are for amendments to the City's Charter, which will be presented for approval by the City's voters on the upcoming Special Election ballot. For more info, please refer to Ordinance No. 3487.

PROPOSITION A

​Shall Sections 2. 01, 2. 02( a), 7. 03, and 7.04 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to reflect the current method of the election of City Councilmembers from single member districts in accordance with the judgment entered in the case styled Fabela et. al. v City of Farmers Branch, Texas, et. al., Civil Action No. 3: 10- CV- 1425-D in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.​

PROPOSITION B

Shall Section 2. 02( a) of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to conform to state law the qualifications of members of the City Council by removing the phrase " or any offense involving moral turpitude" which prohibits members of the City Council from having been convicted of an offense involving moral turpitude.

PROPOSITION C

Shall Section 2. 02 ( a) of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to provide that a former employee of the City shall not be eligible to be elected or appointed to the Council until at least two ( 2) years has elapsed since the date of termination of such person' s employment with the City.

PROPOSITION D

Shall Section 2. 04 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended as authorized by the Texas Constitution to authorize the City Council to fill a vacancy on the City Council by appointment if the vacancy is for an unexpired term of office of twelve( 12) months or less.

PROPOSITION E

Shall Section 2. 06 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to prohibit the appointment of a former City employee to any City board, committee, commission or corporation until at least six ( 6) months have elapsed since the termination of such person' s employment with the City.

PROPOSITION F

Shall Section 2. 12 of the Farmers Branch City Charter regarding the appointment, term and compensation of the Municipal Court Judge and alternate municipal court judges be amended to conform to state law applicable to the Farmers Branch Municipal Court of Record.

PROPOSITION G

Shall Section 2. 16 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to clarify that the expenditure of funds by the Council does not require an ordinance unless the expenditure is for the issuance of debt.

PROPOSITION H

Shall Section 2. 19 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to allow the Mayor to vote on the removal of a member of the City Council other than removal of the Mayor.

PROPOSITION I

Shall Section 7. 01 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to delete unnecessary language regarding the transition of the election of Councilmembers from two ( 2) year terms to three ( 3) terms of office following the January 1989 special Charter amendment election.

PROPOSITION J

Shall Section 9.20 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to require the City Council to appoint a Charter review committee at least every five years consisting of at least thirteen ( 13) members composed of at least two ( 2) members appointed from each Council District and up to at least two ( 2) members nominated by the Mayor with the Mayor being entitled to vote on the appointment of the members of the committee.

PROPOSITION K

Shall Article IX of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to add Section 9.21 to authorize the City Council by ordinance to renumber articles, sections, subsections, and subparagraphs of the City Charter without making any substantive changes.

PROPOSITION L

Shall Section 10.2 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to clarify the procedures for addressing and filing a petition seeking the recall of an elected member of the City Council.

PROPOSITION M

Shall Section 10.2 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to clarify that the number of qualified voters required for a petition for recall is determined based on the number of qualified voters eligible to vote for the office of the person being recalled during the prior regular municipal election for that office, even if the election for that office is cancelled.

PROPOSITION N

Shall Section 10. 10 of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to provide that a person appointed to fill a vacancy of an unexpired term on the City Council cannot be subject to a petition for recall during such appointed term.

PROPOSITION O

Shall Article VII of the Farmers Branch City Charter be amended to add Section 7. 10 to provide for the establishment, review, and revision of the City Council District boundaries after each Federal decennial census.