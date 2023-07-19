NBC 5 Responds

Some customers may see incorrect past due balances on gas bills

By Diana Zoga

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some natural gas customers may have done a double take after getting their July bills.

A customer in the NBC 5 newsroom shared the bill for service at his home. It showed a more than two thousand dollar past due balance.

Atmos Energy says it has identified a potential error with some July natural gas bills that may show an incorrect past-due amount. Atmos points out that the total amount due and the previous balance listed on bills are correct. Atmos says if customers pay their bills, automatically, the correct amount will be drafted from their bank or credit card account.

Atmos says it’s notified impacted customers via email if the customer has an email on file.

New invoices will be sent this week and customers will not be charged late fees because of this issue, Atmos said.

Atmos says it encourages customers to contact customer service by phone at 888-286-6700 with any questions.

Atmos tells NBC 5 Responds that less than 3% of customers may have experienced this.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Texas Wants to Know 2 hours ago

Texas Wants to Know: How will our power grid respond to the summer heat?

Denton 12 hours ago

Denton Water Project provides bottled water to homeless and those in need during heat wave

According to its website, Atmos says it has around three million customers in eight states.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

NBC 5 RespondsbillsAtmos Energy
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us