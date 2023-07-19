Some customers may see incorrect past due balances on gas bills

Some natural gas customers may have done a double take after getting their July bills.

A customer in the NBC 5 newsroom shared the bill for service at his home. It showed a more than two thousand dollar past due balance.

Atmos Energy says it has identified a potential error with some July natural gas bills that may show an incorrect past-due amount. Atmos points out that the total amount due and the previous balance listed on bills are correct. Atmos says if customers pay their bills, automatically, the correct amount will be drafted from their bank or credit card account.

Atmos says it’s notified impacted customers via email if the customer has an email on file.

New invoices will be sent this week and customers will not be charged late fees because of this issue, Atmos said.

Atmos says it encourages customers to contact customer service by phone at 888-286-6700 with any questions.

Atmos tells NBC 5 Responds that less than 3% of customers may have experienced this.

According to its website, Atmos says it has around three million customers in eight states.

