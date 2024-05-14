Two children and two adults were killed in an early-morning crash northwest of Fort Worth on Tuesday morning, Wise County officials say.

The four people killed were all riding an SUV just before sunrise when it collided head-on with a tractor-trailer near Farm-to-Market Road 1810 and County Road 1340.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized after the crash. The driver's condition is not known.

NBC 5 News

NBC 5 has learned the children killed in the crash attended Chico Elementary. Randy Brawner, superintendent of the Chico ISD, sent a message to parents Tuesday morning after learning of the crash.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of two Chico Elementary students. Such a sudden loss of a classmate can have a profound effect on students even if they are not in the same class. It would not be unusual for students to behave or express themselves differently during the next few weeks," Brawner wrote.

Chico ISD said counselors were on campus Tuesday and will continue to be available as needed.

"Our continued priority is the emotional and physical well-being of all our students," Brawner wrote. "Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and your continued support for Chico ISD."

The identities of the four people killed have not yet been released by the medical examiner. The school district said funeral arrangements are pending.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.