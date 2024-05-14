Parents confront Denton ISD board members after adult attacks student in bullying incident

Denton Independent School Board members were unexpectedly addressed by students and parents with concerns about bullying during Tuesday's regular meeting following a violent incident on a school bus last month.

It happened on Tuesday, April 23, around 4:08 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. McKinney Street.

Denton Police said a Denton ISD school bus driver called 911 and told dispatchers that a fight had broken out on their bus.

Shortly after the first call, officers said they received another call around 4:14 p.m. from a woman who said multiple people jumped her daughter in the 3500 block of E. McKinney Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found an injured 13-year-old girl.

The young teen was checked out by medics onsite and was not taken to a local hospital.

Investigators said the teenage victim told them that another juvenile girl and an adult woman had attacked her on a school bus. She also told authorities about another assault that happened after she got off the bus.

Denton ISD released a statement on Friday, May 3, following the incident that was also caught on video.

This horrible video depicts unacceptable conduct Denton ISD never condones, including an adult unlawfully boarding a school bus. The altercation involved a conflict that began in a neighborhood and spilled over onto school property, which was the school bus.

While matters involving student discipline cannot be discussed publicly due to privacy laws, one of the students involved is no longer on campus and will not return. In situations like these, the standard procedure is to send all parties directly involved home during the investigation to ensure impartiality.

Per district policy, the driver immediately called dispatch and requested law enforcement. Drivers are not authorized to use their personal cell phones while on the bus to ensure safety. Police responded to this incident, and this is currently an ongoing, active investigation by the Denton Police Department centered around an adult unlawfully boarding the bus and injuring a child.

Denton ISD has criminally trespassed the adults involved, and those individuals are no longer welcome on any Denton ISD property.

Following this situation, transportation officials addressed the driver, reinforced procedures, and provided additional training.

The police department said the case was assigned to the Special Victims Unit for further investigation, and authorities ultimately issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Traveonna Mays.

Denton Police Traveonna Mays, 21, was arrested and charged with injury to a child after she allegedly attacked a 13-year-old girl on a Denton ISD school bus in April 2024.

Mays, who is the sister of another person in the attack, reportedly turned herself in at the City of Denton Jail on Thursday, May 9, at 7 a.m. She was charged with injury to a child, which is a third-degree felony.

Denton Police said Mays' bond was $7,500, and she has since bonded out.

During the public comments section of Tuesday's meeting, the victim of the attack and her mother shared details about the incident.

"I was beaten up by adults and a child at my school. I told the principal, assistant principal, and the counselors about everything that was going on. They failed to do anything. I asked for help, and they didn't help me. They pulled the girl in, but nothing was done."

Other parents at the Denton ISD session mentioned that their children were being bullied repeatedly, but no action was taken. Bullying was not on Tuesday's agenda, and the board members did not address the issue.