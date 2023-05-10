NBC 5 Responds to $18K Rental Car Question

NBC 5 Responds to a North Texas consumer who rented a car and received an eye-popping $18,000 invoice.

Read for how the consumer found a resolution and expert advice about saving money this summer travel season.

“IT WAS CONCERNING”

After renting a compact SUV for seven weeks, a North Texas consumer said she expected to pay a weekly rate of $225. She shared a copy of the rental agreement showing a Jan. 12 pick up and next day drop off.

The consumer said she contacted Avis to extend the rental and after taking the vehicle back March 3, shared a receipt showing a weekly rate of $2,250. The total rental car price added up to more than $18,000.

“It was concerning,” she said. “What's happening? What's going on?”

The consumer said she reached out to customer service and shared a response that explained rates may change when the reservation is modified. The consumer then contacted NBC 5 Responds.

Our team reached out to Avis Budget Group with the consumer’s question and didn’t hear back directly. The consumer shared an email she received a few hours later from Avis customer advocacy, saying the weekly rate was entered incorrectly and that it would process a refund of $17,037.25. The consumer said she also received a 5-day rental voucher.

TRAVEL TIPS FOR THE SUMMER SEASON

As we head into the busy summer travel season, NerdWallet travel writer Sally French explained what consumers can do to steer clear of the highest rates.

“What happens is a lot of people will make a rental car reservation and then they'll decide we're going to extend their trip one day longer. They will then go to extend their rental car reservation one day longer and that can have a huge impact on the price,” French said.

French said consumers can expect to pay the rate quoted when you make the reservation, but many contracts say changes you make to the reservation can impact rates.

“They don't simply say a rental car always costs $50 a day and if you extend it by one more day, you’ll pay $50,” French said. “That's actually not how it often works with rental car companies. It’s all based on demand.”

If there’s a chance you could be late returning the car, French recommends giving yourself some wiggle room when you book.

Before you book a rental car, take some time to look for discount codes that apply to you and compare prices. For example, your employer may get a discount for employees even on personal trips. There may be an alumni discount for your school, a deal through an auto club or wholesale club where you shop.

You may also have some perks through your credit card.

If your plans include flying, check if it’s worth getting to a pickup location outside the airport to score a better price.

“There is that supply and demand of more people typically want to rent a car from the airport,” French said. “So, they can get away with charging higher prices but also airports tend to charge extra surcharges and fees that the downtown outpost isn't going to charge.”

CHECK VEHICLE CONDITION, UNDERSTAND INSURANCE OFFERS

When you pick up, you can use your smartphone to document the condition of the vehicle including the gas gauge. Do the same at drop-off.

“Take a few minutes and do a walkthrough of the car and make sure that there is nothing outstanding. If there is, talk to the rental car agent and have them document it,” said French.

Iron out the insurance question before you get to the rental car counter. That means contacting your insurance company to confirm what’s covered if you’re driving a rental car. The credit card you use to pay for the rental may also come with coverage.

A few minutes on the front end to save money down the road.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.