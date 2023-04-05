Booking Summer Travel? Here's How to Help Make Sense of Advisories

As you book your summer vacations, read on for information about understanding travel advisories and what consumers can do if you’re reconsidering a trip.

'IT'S JUST ABOUT PUTTING IT IN PERSPECTIVE'

From Cape Town to Paris and Dubai, Kevin Knight, the founder and CEO of Urban Events Global, has traveled the world.

“We basically take groups of primarily African American groups all around the world as a source of networking, bonding and getting to know one another, but also exploring these places as one big group in a safe environment,” said Knight.

Knight said he’s getting questions about travel to Mexico where the Texas Department of Public Safety urged Texans not to travel over spring break.

The U.S. State Department has travel advisories in effect for 30 of Mexico’s 32 states.

According to the State Department, six of those travel advisories rise to their highest warning of “do not travel” while popular tourist destinations like Cozumel and Cancun are in states listed at level two “exercise increased caution.” That’s the same level as many destinations in Western Europe, including the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

“It's just about putting it in perspective,” Knight said. “It's letting you know the types of relationships the U.S. has with their governments. You know, that weighs heavy.”

IF YOU’RE RECONSIDERING A TRIP

If you find you’re reconsidering a trip due to a U.S. State Department travel warning, Clint Henderson, managing editor at The Points Guy, explained you’re not entitled to a refund from the airline or hotel. Though, Henderson said there are some things consumers can do.

Start by calling the airline and hotel. Ask them to work with you.

“You’re concerned, you’re afraid and you don’t want to risk anything right now. Sometimes the airlines will be flexible. You’ll see the airlines issue travel waivers sometimes,” Henderson said.

If you don’t get the resolution you’re looking for, try again.

“Hang up and call back,” said Henderson. “That’s always good advice from The Points Guy that we tell people because sometimes when you call back you get a nicer customer service agent.”

Before traveling internationally, the State Department recommends signing up for the “Smart Traveler Enrollment Program” to stay connected with the local U.S. Embassy in case of an emergency.

“We basically stay on the beaten path," Knight said. "Don't, you know, go down dark alleyways, same things that you wouldn't do in the U.S. We understand the culture, we understand the politics.”

Personal preparation before booking a trip.

“I think people should just travel the world, explore the world, explore more cultures and just get out there and live,” said Knight.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.