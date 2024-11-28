Do you have money waiting to be claimed? It might be time to revisit the search if it's been a while since you last checked for unclaimed property.

BILLIONS UNCLAIMED IN TEXAS

In Texas, the comptroller's office is currently holding over $9 billion in cash and other unclaimed assets. The value of these holdings spans from a mere penny to millions of dollars, as reported by Bryant Clayton, the assistant director of the Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

“We've done claims of all sizes,” Clayton said. “The average claim we see is between about $1,000 and $2,000 and has one or two properties on it.”

Clayton explains the money may come from sources like an old bank account, an insurance payment, or an uncollected credit.

“Utility deposits are a big one. You move, you set up a new utility account, after a couple of years, you might move again. You forget you had a deposit that's due to come back to you,” said Clayton.

To search, go to claimittexas.gov and type in your name. Check other names you’ve used, like a maiden name. Try common misspellings of your name too.

Look for unclaimed property in other states where you’ve lived. This website offers a simple search tool.

Clayton adds, “Think about your parents, think about your grandparents. If you are one of their legal heirs, you may want to think about states where they've lived.”

If you get a hit for unclaimed property in Texas, you can initiate a claim online. The comptroller’s office sends you a claim form. It will let you know if it needs additional documentation from you. For the simplest property claims in your name, Clayton said people could get a check within seven to ten business days. The process could take longer depending on the claim.

OTHER SOURCES TO SEARCH

You can expand your search beyond state databases. There are other types of unclaimed property held by other entities.

NBC 5 Responds has told you about a North Texan who got more than $1,700 back after tracking down an old mortgage insurance payment with this HUD search.

The Department of Labor has an unpaid wage database, searchable by employer.

You may have unclaimed retirement benefits if an old employer lost track of you.

You can search here for unclaimed money from old savings bonds.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has a life insurance policy locator.

You can look for money owed to you in bankruptcy court. You would search for a creditor or debtor name.

Some people may have a federal income tax refund due to them. For example, you may have worked part-time or not made enough to be required to file a return in past years. Yet, your employer may have still withheld federal income tax from your paycheck. To find out, you'd have to fill out a return. There are tax software programs that guide you through filling out prior year returns (2021, 2022, 2023). If you are due a refund, you must file your return to claim it within three years of the return due date.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators has this list of national and international sources to check for unclaimed property. According to the NAUPA's 2024 fiscal year report, the average claim amount paid through missingmoney.com was $2,080.

The Texas Comptroller shares this list of other databases, including where to search for mineral interests.

Some companies help search for unclaimed property in exchange for a fee or commission, but consumers aren’t required to pay anyone to claim their money. In Texas, the comptroller’s website explains heir finders or asset recovery companies must be licensed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Private Security Bureau. Fees cannot exceed 10 percent of the value of the abandoned property recovered.

As you search for unclaimed property sources, be sure to scrutinize any web pages you land on to confirm they’re legitimate.

“There are websites that are trying to pretend to be our website and intercept your information,” said Clayton.

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts office is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. You could still initiate a claim online.

