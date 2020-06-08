How to Replace Your Lost or Destroyed IRS Debit Card

As many of you were waiting for your stimulus checks to arrive in the mail, NBC 5 Responds has heard from many viewers that received a suspicious-looking credit card wondering if it’s a scam.

The IRS tells NBC 5 it issued economic impact payments to 4 million people in the form of a prepaid debit card and that caught many people off guard.

With little information online, people like Andrew Ramirez contacted the NBC 5 Responds team for help after they shredded their cards thinking it was a scam.

"I've gone from one site to another. Prompts you to another site to another site and I've gotten nowhere," said Ramirez.

If you were like Ramirez and thought the card was a fake and threw it away, here’s what the IRS says you need to do right now:

Go to www.EIPCARD.com/FAQ. Scroll all the way down to the bottom until you see the question, "What if I discarded or destroyed my EIP Card?"

From there you’ll be able to call Metabank, the company that issued the card to report the card lost or destroyed and they’ll send you a new one.

If you still have questions and need to contact the IRS you can call the IRS Economic Impact Payment line at 800-919-9835

