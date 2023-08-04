How to avoid scams as Messi fans scramble for FC Dallas-Inter Miami tickets

Tickets to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on FC Dallas this weekend sold out quickly on Thursday. Resellers are offering tickets and NBC 5 saw some priced at thousands of dollars.

If you’re on the hunt for tickets, read on for best practices to avoid a scam.

VERIFY THE SELLER

Before paying for a ticket, research the seller. Confirm if you’re working with a legitimate ticket broker.

The Better Business Bureau recommends consumers check resources like the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

Cosme Ojeda with the Better Business Bureau said consumers should be wary of online advertisements and social media messages.

“Scammers, they pay for advertising as well. Just because you see it in an ad on your social media or on a search engine, that doesn't mean that it's a legitimate place,” Ojeda said.

Ojeda said consumers shouldn’t let their guard down if a social media connection reaches out with ticket offers. He points out that old friends may have been hacked.

COMPARE PRICES TO ANY “DEALS” YOU SEE

As you search for resale tickets, do some market research. Understand the going price for comparable tickets. If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, Ojeda said that’s a red flag.

“If you start looking for tickets, you start seeing the prices and then you find something that is way under, you're going to go, 'Wow, this is a great deal! I'd better hop on it now,'” Ojeda said. “What in all likelihood is happening is that the scammers have placed the bait out there for you and they're just waiting for you to grab the bait.”

CONSIDER PAYMENT METHOD, TRANSACTION TERMS

The BBB recommends consumers pay for tickets with a credit card because it comes with protections that debit cards and peer-to-peer payment apps do not.

“People think that a debit card is a credit card and it is not. It does not offer the same protection that a credit card does,” said Ojeda. “If you're talking to someone and a credit card is mentioned and then you go to pay with it, then they try to change the terms, that is a major red flag because you have no recourse once you make that purchase.”

Treat peer-to-peer transfers or wire transfers the same way you’d treat cash. Don’t use them to pay a stranger.

The BBB said the refund policy and transaction terms should be clear. Sellers should disclose to the purchaser, before purchase, the location of the seats and how the tickets would be transferred or delivered.

Gary Adler, executive director and counsel for the National Association of Ticket Brokers, said consumers should know who they are buying from. Adler said consumers can ask to speak to a potential seller. A legitimate broker should be available to talk through the purchase.

The NATB shares additional tips here. You can read more tips from the BBB here.

Another pro tip? After purchase, Adler said fans should download the tickets and add them to their digital wallet immediately. If you have a problem downloading the digital ticket, give yourself time to troubleshoot. Don’t rely on internet bandwidth outside a packed stadium as the gates open.

If you can’t find tickets to watch in person, here’s how to stream the match.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.