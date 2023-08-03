Frisco businesses prepare for busy weekend as Lionel Messi, Inter Miami face FC Dallas in Frisco

Businesses in Frisco are preparing for a busy weekend as one of the world’s best soccer players will play a match in Frisco.

Lionel Messi, considered one of the best soccer players in the world, and his team Inter Miami will face FC Dallas in Frisco on Sunday.

Tickets for the match officially sold out less than 30 minutes after they were on sale, according to FC Dallas. Fans who are still looking for tickets can still get their hands on them from a resale marketplace, with some tickets selling for $950 and higher.

La Suprema Market, run by the family of Lilly Bannat, is used to heavier foot traffic on weekends. Bannat said they have started getting ready for more business with the game.

“We’re doing different types of beer specials by the bucket, taco specials. Business-wise, I mean…we don’t know what to expect, but it’s going to be crazy,” Bannat said.

The market includes a grocery store, butcher shop, and restaurant. Bannat said the entire family will be helping out with the business this weekend.

"Any FC event that already happens in Frisco brings in a lot of attention to downtown Frisco, which us being a Hispanic location with the grocery store, meat department, and a restaurant…it already has that traffic," she said. "With Messi coming into town, we are definitely prepared and excited for that. It should be huge."

FC Dallas secured its spot in the next round of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday night with a win over Mazatlan. At the time, fans were excited just over the possibility of Messi playing in Texas.

“To see the number one in the world, the best player here. That would be a very, very amazing opportunity,” one fan said.

Dan Hunt, president of FC Dallas, said the matchup will be a big deal for both fans and players.

“It’ll be a really interesting game because we have a couple of Argentinian players here,” Hunt said. “They’re excited to square off against their fellow countryman.”

The game will be played at Toyota Stadium on Sunday. The time has not yet been announced, but the match would likely kick off sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to Dallas Morning News.