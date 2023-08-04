fc dallas

Missed Messi tickets? Here's how to watch the game

Tickets sold out at face value for the Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas game within an hour of release

By NBCDFW Staff

FC Dallas's 2-1 win on Wednesday night is leading to a historic evening of soccer this Sunday.

Inter Miami's newly acquired Lionel Messi will take the field in Frisco at Toyota Stadium in this weekend's highly anticipated soccer match against FC Dallas.

Tickets went on sale Thursday morning at 11 a.m. and quickly sold out at face value. Tickets started at $200, but as of Friday morning, some resellers have increased prices by 1,600% and were asking $3,500 per seat.

So, unless you have thousands of dollars to spare, here's how to watch Sunday's game:

The game will be streaming on Apple TV+ with the MLS Season Pass package for $12.99 a month. If you're not subscribed to Apple TV+, you can pay $14.99 a month.

The game time has not yet been set, but it's expected to start between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The high Sunday is expected to climb to 106.

FC Dallas

Lionel Messi 24 hours ago

Messi Madness: North Texas prepares for FC Dallas match against Inter Miami

animal rescue Aug 1

FC Dallas soccer player scores for rescue animals

This article tagged under:

fc dallasFriscoLionel MessiMLS
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us