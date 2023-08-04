Missed Messi tickets? Here's how to watch the game

FC Dallas's 2-1 win on Wednesday night is leading to a historic evening of soccer this Sunday.

Inter Miami's newly acquired Lionel Messi will take the field in Frisco at Toyota Stadium in this weekend's highly anticipated soccer match against FC Dallas.

Tickets went on sale Thursday morning at 11 a.m. and quickly sold out at face value. Tickets started at $200, but as of Friday morning, some resellers have increased prices by 1,600% and were asking $3,500 per seat.

So, unless you have thousands of dollars to spare, here's how to watch Sunday's game:

The game will be streaming on Apple TV+ with the MLS Season Pass package for $12.99 a month. If you're not subscribed to Apple TV+, you can pay $14.99 a month.

The game time has not yet been set, but it's expected to start between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The high Sunday is expected to climb to 106.