Messi merch and tickets in high demand ahead of the FC Dallas-Miami game in Frisco on Sunday

We’re still more than 48 hours away from game time, but “Messi Mania” has already landed in North Texas.

The Argentine soccer legend will play in Frisco with his new team Inter Miami against FC Dallas on Sunday and preparation is already underway.

We caught up with a quick-moving Andrew Weaver inside the Soccer90 team store in Frisco on Friday.

The merchandise manager spent much of the afternoon switching out inventory ahead of Sunday.

“We have some new PSG and Barca merchandise, anything that is pretty much tied to Messi,” Weaver said.

Tickets at the 20,500-seat Toyota Stadium sold in minutes on Thursday and resale prices on the secondary market quickly spiked to more than $1,000 per ticket.

Robert Lodes with Metro Tickets in Dallas said the combination of the international icon Messi and a relatively low supply is responsible for the price spike. But, he added, with temperatures expected to be well over 100 degrees on Sunday evening, it could lead to some downward pressure on prices.

“I’m already starting to see some prices come down closer to $600,” Lodes said.

Matias Sada hasn’t bought tickets yet but the Argentine native from Richardson said he will for himself and his two sons. It’s a moment he said they simply will not miss.

“It happens with music and concert tickets,” Sada said about the prices. “Now we are talking about the best player in the world and I think he deserves those prices.”

Sada considers himself a superfan of sorts. He helped organize the World Cup watch party at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas last December when Argentina, led by Messi, won it all.

Lucas Sada, 16, saw Messi at AT&T Stadium in Arlington when Argentina played Mexico in 2015.

“To have Messi come to Dallas just after the World Cup, it’s the biggest thing I can imagine happening,” Sada said.

For his younger brother Bruno, Sunday is admittedly a moment the 12-year-old said he doesn’t know how to describe yet.

“Every time I see him play, it’s just magic, absolute magic,” Sada. “I almost cried when I found out he was coming.”