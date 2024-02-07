A North Texas father gets help from NBC 5 Responds with his son's hacked bank account

A vigilant North Texas dad was first to notice when his son's bank account was hit with multiple fraudulent transactions but had a hard time convincing the bank to step up.

Rajiv Garg of Dallas looks out for his teenage son, including his finances. Back in April, Garg noticed something fishy with his son's Capital One bank accounts.

There were strange, back-to-back transactions with small amounts of cash transferred to different money apps. Garg asked the bank to investigate, but Capital One only refunded one of five questionable transactions.

With the bank unwilling to budge on the other four transactions, Garg asked NBC 5 Responds for help.

We contacted Capital One and they reopened the claims, ultimately refunding the full amount, over $1,000. Capital One confirmed the issue was resolved, but declined to give a statement about the claims.

We've found, in these instances, that the sooner you report suspicious activity, the better. If you have multiple bank accounts, consider setting up mobile alerts for each one. It's your first line of defense against potentially fraudulent activity.

