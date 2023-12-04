You can now recreate an iconic NYC photo at Rockefeller Center's Top of the Rock

The opportunity to recreate one of the most iconic New York City photographs ever is set to lift people's spirits — while maybe raising fears for those afraid of heights.

A new interactive experience called "The Beam" is now open at Rockefeller Center, allowing visitors to recreate the famed 1932 photo "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper," showing 11 workers eating lunch on a steel beam high above Manhattan streets while 30 Rock was under construction.

Visitors will sit strapped in on a steel beam replica on the 69th floor, then are lifted 12 feet above the Observation Deck platform and taken for a 180-degree turn. It offers some of the most gorgeous views of Central Park and Manhattan — a skyline that looks very different than it did 91 years ago when the original picture was taken.

After some time spent more than 800 feet above street level, Tishman Speyer said guests can go back inside to the new dining experience, The Weather Room, offering light bites.

Tickets to "The Beam" can be added to a general admission tickets to "Top of the Rock." They cost an extra $25 and include a digital photo.

It comes before Tishman Speyer unveils another new experience, the Sky Lift on the 70th Floor, which is described as a circular glass platform that will lift visitors 30 feet above the topmost rooftop. It is set to open in 2024.