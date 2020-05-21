Woman Attacked by Bison at Reopened Yellowstone National Park

A visitor was injured in a bison attack Wednesday at Yellowstone National Park, which this week began a phased reopening, NBC News reports.

"A female visitor was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison," the National Park Service said in a statement.

The injury happened Wednesday afternoon in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin when the woman got too close to the animal, park officials said.

The extent of her injuries was not known. "She was assessed and refused transport to a medical facility," the park service said.

The park reopened Monday at the behest of President Donald Trump after closing March 24 to encourage people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

