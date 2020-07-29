How to Watch: NASA's Bigger and Better Mars Rover Perseverance to Lift Off Thursday

What to Know NASA's new rover Perseverance is scheduled for lift off Thursday morning from the Florida coast on a 300 million miles journey to Mars.

The launch window opens at 7:50 a.m. ET, 4:50 a.m. California time.

The rover and its research tools are expected to arrive on Mars in February 2021.

NASA is sending a bigger and better-equipped exploration rover to Mars Thursday morning when Perseverance lifts off from Cape Canaveral on the Florida coast.

The launch window opens Thursday at 4:50 a.m. California time. Coverage will be provided on NASA Live or refresh this page at that time to watch live video when rover Perseverance hitches a ride aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket.

If the launch cannot proceed on the first opportunity, the launch period will remain open until Aug. 15. The length of time that daily launch windows stay open changes from day to day.

Perseverance was built at Southern California’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for a return to Mars after eight successful landings. This time, the SUV-sized rover is destined for the site of a river delta that might have signs of ancient life on the planet.

What's on the new Mars rover? Belen De Leon has a closer look.

After the high-risk Martian entry and landing in an area filled with boulders and rough terrain, Perseverance will unpack its tools. They include cameras, microphones, instruments to study study Martian weather, a drill and miniature helicopter for what will be a history-making flight.

This is the third and final mission to Mars this summer, coming on the heels of launches by the United Arab Emirates and China. Perseverance is scheduled to reach Mars in February 2021 after journeying more than 300 million miles.

Here’s a look at the rover and its mission.

Perseverance vs. Curiosity

The six-wheeled, car-sized Perseverance is a copycat of NASA's Curiosity rover, prowling Mars since 2012, but with more upgrades and bulk. Its 7-foot (2-meter) robotic arm has a stronger grip and bigger drill for collecting rock samples, and it's packed with 23 cameras, most of them in color, plus two more on Ingenuity, the hitchhiking helicopter. The cameras will provide the first glimpse of a parachute billowing open at Mars, with two microphones letting Earthlings eavesdrop for the first time. Once home to a river delta and lake, Jezero Crater is NASA's riskiest Martian landing site yet because of boulders and cliffs, hopefully avoided by the spacecraft's self-navigating systems. Perseverance has more self-driving capability, too, so it can cover more ground than Curiosity. The enhancements make for a higher mission price tag: nearly $3 billion.

Sample Collection

Perseverance will drill into rocks most likely to hold signs of ancient life and stash the collection on the ground to await a future rover. Forty-three sample tubes are on board this rover, each one meticulously scrubbed and baked to remove Earthly microbes. NASA wants to avoid introducing organic molecules from Earth to the returning Martian samples. Each tube can hold one-half ounce (15 grams) of core samples, and the goal is to gather about a pound (0.5 kilogram) altogether for return to Earth. NASA hopes to launch the pickup mission in 2026 and get the samples back on Earth by 2031 -- at the soonest.

Helicopter Demo

The 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter, Ingenuity, will travel to Mars clutching the rover's belly and, a few months after touchdown, attempt to fly solo. Once dropping onto the Martian surface, Ingenuity will start out like a baby bird, rising 10 feet (3 meters) into the planet's extremely thin atmosphere and flying forward up to 6 feet (2 meters). With each attempt, it will try to go a little higher and farther. "It really is like the Wright brothers' moment," said project manager MiMi Aung. She has one month to squeeze in as many helicopter hops as possible before the rover moves on to more pressing geologic work. The future could see next-generation helicopters scouting out distant Martian territory for astronauts or even robots.

What’s in It for Humans?

Besides the helicopter, Perseverance carries other experiments that could directly benefit astronauts at Mars. An instrument the size of a car battery will covert atmospheric carbon dioxide into oxygen, an essential ingredient for rocket propellant and breathing systems. Another instrument, zapping rocks with lasers to identify organic molecules and minerals, carries samples of spacesuit material. NASA wants to see how the fabrics withstand the harsh Martian environment. It will be the 2030s at best, according to NASA, before astronauts venture to Mars.

Stowaways

A couple Martian meteorites are finally headed home, or at least slivers of them to be used as calibration targets by laser-shooting instruments aboard Perseverance. Other cool stowaways: silicon chips bearing the names of nearly 11 million people who signed up, as well as a small plate showing Earth and Mars on opposite sides of the sun with the message "explore as one" in Morse code tucked into the solar rays. There's also a plaque paying tribute to medical workers on the pandemic's front lines. The coronavirus is preventing hundreds of scientists and other team members from traveling to Cape Canaveral for the launch.