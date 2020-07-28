daca

Trump Administration to Resume Processing DACA Renewals

The White House has been devising plans to try again to end DACA

By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin

DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, denied the Trump administration's attempt to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to remain and work in the U.S. for a year while it reviews a Supreme Court ruling and the underlying legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. Renewals for the Obama-era program, which covers hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, had been halted as the Trump administration pushed to end the program.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that Trump failed to follow appropriate procedure when he tried to end the program, but affirmed his ability to do so. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA — though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November's election.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Virus Updates: Teachers' Union OKs Striking If Unsafe to Return; Twitter Cracks Down on Video Touting False ‘Cure'

Donald Trump 17 hours ago

Watch: AG Bill Barr Testifies at Contentious House Hearing

The administration will continue not to accept new applications for the program.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

daca
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us