Special Master in Mar-a-Lago Case Appears Skeptical of Trump ‘Declassification' Claims

The special master appointed to review documents seized by federal agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate appeared doubtful Tuesday about Trump's contention that he had declassified the various top secret and other highly sensitive documents found there.

The special master, Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie, had previously asked Trump's attorneys for more information about which of the over 100 sensitive documents federal agents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate might have been declassified.

Trump's attorneys had told the judge in a letter Monday night they didn't want to disclose that information yet because it could force them to prematurely "disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment."

efore declining to comment on the release of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit, President Joe Biden took a jab at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who has asserted his stores of classified materials were actually declassified. “I just want you to know, I’ve declassified everything in the world. I can do it, I’m president,” Biden joked. “Come on.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.