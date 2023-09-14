Animals and Wildlife

Scary footage shows 14-foot alligator swimming toward group of Girl Scouts in Texas lake

No one was injured during the incident, according to park officials

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fun day of swimming in Texas turned into a scare when an alligator got a little too close for comfort.

Girl Scouts in Huntsville, Texas, were enjoying a trip to Lake Raven -- right up until a 14-foot alligator starting swimming toward them.

In a video captured by local witness David Siljeg, the alligator is seen slowly swimming closer and closer to the group of girls while scout leaders rushed into the water to pull them out.

Everyone safely evacuated the water, and Huntsville State Park officials said that no one was injured. The park was closed for the day.

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifetexasGirl Scouts
