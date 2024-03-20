California man arrested after filming dozens with hidden camera in Starbucks restroom

A 35-year-old San Jose, California, man was arrested last week after police say he placed a hidden camera in a Starbucks restroom and filmed dozens of victims, including juveniles, over the course of one day in January.

Louie Juarez Jr. was arrested on March 15 and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for possession of child pornography and installment of a hidden surveillance camera with audio, police said.

Juarez also faces weapons charges after detectives found about 20 guns and other miscellaneous micro cameras during a search of his home, police said. The firearms and ammunition recovered include high-capacity magazines, an assault rifle and an unregistered gun.

The hidden camera was first reported to police on Jan. 31 at a coffee shop in the 600 block of Coleman Avenue, police said. Responding officers found the camera hidden beneath the restroom sink facing the toilet.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Detectives with SJPD's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit determined there were more than 90 victims ranging in age from 4 to 85 filmed while using the restroom, police said. The footage obtained was recorded on Jan. 30 from about 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It was unclear how long the hidden camera had been in place.

San Jose resident Marta Gonzalez told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she and her two children frequently use the restroom at the Starbucks and is concerned they may have used it the day the camera was under the sink.

"That is just horrible. This is like a community, everyone comes here and just to have people looking at you. That’s insane," she said.

San Jose resident Scott Picanco said that after learning about the hidden camera, he may be making some changes.

“It makes you also think about how common this is in other places? It will make me think twice about using a public restroom,” he said.

A spokesperson for Starbucks released the following statement on Wednesday:

“This is a deeply disturbing incident, and we are grateful for the quick and thorough response from the San Jose Police Department in apprehending the suspect. We cannot overstay the importance of providing a safe environment for our customers and partners (employees). We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement on this matter.”

Anyone who believes they were captured on the hidden camera or have any other information about this case should contact Detective Lippert of the San José Police Sexual Assault Investigations Unit via email: 4583@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102.

Tips can be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.