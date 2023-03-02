CDC

Parents Warned After a Baby's Death Was Tied to a Contaminated Breast Pump

Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said the case underscores that cronobacter bacteria are found widely in the environment and can lead to severe and deadly infections

By Jonel Aleccia

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.

The infant, a premature boy, was infected with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, the same germ that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

But this baby’s infection was not caused by contaminated formula.

The child, who was hospitalized, had been fed a mix of breastmilk and liquid human milk fortifier through a tube. Genetic sequencing linked the infection to bacteria isolated from a breast pump used at home. Samples from expressed milk, a breast pump used in the hospital and the liquid human milk fortifier were all negative for the bacteria.

An investigation found that the home breast pump was cleaned in a household sink, sanitized and sometimes assembled while still moist.

Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said the case underscores that cronobacter bacteria are found widely in the environment and can lead to severe and deadly infections.

“There are steps that people can take to prevent infections,” she said, including thoroughly washing, sanitizing and drying hands, equipment and all surfaces before feeding a baby.

U.S. & World

Ohio 1 hour ago

Did Dioxins Spread After the Ohio Train Derailment? EPA Orders Testing

Greece 2 hours ago

Deadly Greek Train Crash Prompts Strike; Relatives Give DNA

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CDC
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us