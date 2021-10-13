Pennsylvania

Pa. Murder Suspect Asks Trial Judge to Preside Over Wedding

“We’ll take care of it next week,” the judge said

Figurines of a woman in a wedding dress and a man wearing a suit stand atop a wedding cake with their backs turned toward the camera.
Getty Images

Love was on the court docket when a man accused of murder in Pennsylvania made an unusual request of the judge who will preside over his trial.

Kashawn Flowers' lawyer on Tuesday asked York County Judge Harry Ness whether he'd consider marrying Flowers and his girlfriend. Attorney Brian Perry acknowledged it was the first time he had ever made such a request.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Flowers is accused of gunning down a man in York in August 2014.

His girlfriend would not be a witness at the trial, his attorney said.

U.S. & World

Bill Clinton 4 hours ago

Bill Clinton in Hospital With Non-COVID-Related Infection But Is ‘on the Mend'

travel 33 mins ago

Vaccinated Foreign Visitors Will Be Allowed to Enter US Starting Nov. 8

Prosecutors did not object and neither did the judge. But the marriage is on hold until after the trial.

“We’ll take care of it next week,” the judge said.

Flowers remains held in the county jail without bail.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaYork County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us