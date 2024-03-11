Ohio

Missing 12-year-old boy spent the night in an Ohio Target

Employees in the Columbus store discovered the boy, believed to be a runaway, on Monday morning, officials said.

By Dennis Romero, Marlene Lenthang and Austin Mullen | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 12-year-old boy reported missing over the weekend was discovered Monday morning at an Ohio Target store, where he'd apparently spent the night, authorities said, according to NBC News.

Scott Varner, spokesperson for Franklin County Children Services, said the child was reported missing by his parents on Sunday. It’s believed he spent the night at the location, police told NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus.

Varner said by email, "This was a runaway situation."

There were no reports the boy was harmed, the station said.

Police spokesperson Jennifer Watson said by email Monday, “The child’s parents are happy that he is safe and that he will be returning home shortly.”

Staff at the store, which is on the east side of Columbus, on the border with Reynoldsburg, "immediately contacted law enforcement upon finding this child and cared for him until authorities arrived," Target said in a statement.

"The well-being of our guests is our top priority," the company said.

The Columbus Division of Police logged the store's call about 6:15 a.m., Watson said.

Responding officers searched the area, which includes a number of retailers, for the boy's parents unsuccessfully before handing him off to Franklin County Children Services, she said.

He was reunited with his parents at a children's services facility Monday afternoon, Varner said.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

