Migrants Land on Martha's Vineyard Unannounced, Apparently Part of Florida ‘Relocation Program'

Emergency shelters were opened Wednesday night on the island of Martha's Vineyard following the unannounced arrival of at least two planes with undocumented immigrants, according to local officials.

A representative from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office told NBC10 Boston that two planes had come from his state. According to the Boston Globe, the migrants are from Venezuela and there are about 50 of them in all.

Massachusetts officials initially said planes came from Texas, a state that's had a policy of sending undocumented immigrants elsewhere in the U.S., but it wasn't clear if any planes actually came in from the state.

DeSantis' move is an escalation of a tactic being used by some Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.

Massachusetts’ Gov. Charlie Baker, a more moderate Republican, said he is supporting officials on the island after learning of the situation.

"The Baker-Polito Administration is in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha's Vineyard," Baker representative Terry MacCormack said in a statement. "At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts."

Massachusetts lawmakers denounce 'cruel stunt'

Lawmakers from the Bay State condemned the move, saying it's "manipulating people who are in very dire circumstances for political gain."

"History does not look kindly on leaders who treat human beings like cargo, loading them up and sending them a thousand miles away without telling them their destination," Democratic Massachusetts Congressman William Keating said on Twitter. Keating represents Martha's Vineyard.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said DeSantis "could learn a lesson from Massachusetts on what patriotism and liberty really look like if he weren't so busy using humans as props in a cruel stunt to buoy his pathetic political aspirations."

Martha's Vineyard responds to crisis

Despite that, it appears the migrants have been welcomed to the Vineyard with open arms.

Local officials, social services and community members quickly set up a shelter at an Edgartown church, complete with beds, food, water, medical care and even a play area for children Wednesday night.

"We put together 50 beds, blew up air mattresses, and when they came, they were hungry and thirsty, understandably," Democratic State Rep. Dylan Fernandes said.

The county emergency management association tweeted Wednesday evening it would create emergency shelters "due to an unexpected urgent #humanitarian situation," county officials said.

Officials say the two chartered planes landed on Martha's Vineyard at around 3 p.m. Wednesday with dozens of undocumented immigrants on board, including children.

"There was no advance notice of these migrant families arriving," said Democratic State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands.

"Some of these people, I've been told, traveled months just to get to the border and then were sent here in an airplane with very little information about where they're going or why they were going there," said Fernandes, whose district also includes Martha's Vineyard.

"It's manipulating people who are in very dire circumstances for political gain," Cyr added.

DeSantis administration confirms flights

Confirming that Florida had flown immigrants to Massachusetts, Fenske said it was "part of the state's relocation program to transport [undocumented immigrants] to sanctuary destinations," referring to municipalities that keep local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials working to deport undocumented immigrants.

She said Massachusetts and other such states "will better facilitate the care of these individuals," claiming the immigrants were "invited into our country" through political positions, including "the Biden Administration's open border policies."

While DeSantis’ office didn’t elaborate on their legal status, many migrants who cross the border illegally from Mexico are temporarily shielded from deportation after being freed by U.S. authorities to pursue asylum in immigration court — as allowed under U.S law and international treaty — or released on humanitarian parole.

After learning about the flights, South Florida Venezuelan leaders and other advocates were outraged and are planning a press conference to denounce the action Thursday in Doral.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz also released a statement writing in part, "Even for Ron DeSantis, this is a new low. ... He took dozens of families and children, reportedly from Venezuela and Colombia, away from everyone that they know, flew them across the country, and left them by the side of the road without shelter or direction – all in order to score political points."

Early reports from state lawmakers in Massachusetts had indicated the undocumented immigrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard from Texas, though it wasn't immediately clear if any planes had actually arrived from there.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing thousands of migrants to Washington in April and recently added New York and Chicago as destinations. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has been busing migrants to Washington since May. Passengers must sign waivers that the free trips are voluntary.

DeSantis, who is mentioned as potential presidential candidate, appears to be taking the strategy to a new level by using planes and choosing Martha’s Vineyard, whose harbor towns that are home to about 15,000 people are far less prepared than New York or Washington for large influxes of migrants.

The move is likely to delight DeSantis’ supporters who deride Democrat-led, immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and anger critics who say he is weaponizing migrants as pawns for political gain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.