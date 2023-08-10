Map: See where wildfires are burning on Maui

What to Know At least 36 people have died in wildfires burning on the island of Maui.

The fires are burning during dangerous red flag fire conditions in Hawaii.

Flames devastated historic Lahaina Town on Maui's west coast.

Wildfires moving with frightening speeds on the Hawaiian island of Maui have left at least 36 people dead and destroyed parts of historic Lahaina Town.

Fanned by strong winds, the wildfires are among the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. Thousands of residents have raced to escape flames and smoke, some fleeing into the waters off Lahaina in a desperate rush to safety, and hundreds of buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

The map below shows where wildfires are burning on Maui. Zoom in to see additional fire points that indicate 'thermal activity.' App users, click here to view imagery from NASA.

Tourists have been advised that the island is not safe to visit with the state's lieutenant governor describing the situation as grave. About 11,000 people were flown off the island Wednesday with more expect to depart Thursday. according to state transportation officials.

The fires broke out in dangerous red flag conditions -- dry, hot and windy weather that heightens the risk of fires spreading with astonishing speed. The Hawaiian fires were fanned by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which is passing well to the south of the island chain.

Aerial video from over Lahaina Town on Maui's west coast showed rubble where historic buildings once stood. The town's shopping and dining area along Front Street and its harbor were devastated.

“It’s horrifying. I’ve flown here 52 years and I’ve never seen anything come close to that,” said Richard Olsten, a helicopter pilot for a tour company. “We had tears in our eyes."

The fires are the latest in a series of disasters caused by extreme weather around the world this summer. Experts say climate change is increasing the likelihood of such events.