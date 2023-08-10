Hawaii

How to help those impacted by Maui wildfires

By Caitlin Burchill

Zeke Kalua | County Of Maui | via Reuters

As wildfires rage on Hawaii’s island of Maui, many people are wondering what they can do to make a difference.  

Hawaii’s Office of the Governor posted this overnight.

It says folks can help the people of Maui by donating to the Hawaii Community Foundation.

The office of the governor’s post says that’s the fund that’s being used currently to support communities affected by these wildfires on the island.

The foundation says that this #MauiStrongFund has been activated “to provide flexible, quickly deployed resources to support Maui residents.”

Hawaii's Attorney General says as residents start to organize resources and solicit donations to help those impacted, be cautious who and where you send your money to.

Before making a donation, she urges folks to donate to trusted and well-known charities, verify that the charity is legitimate, and stay away from any suspicious donation requests rushing you to donate money or to send a gift card, for example.

She shares more tips here.

