Dominican Republic

Man connected to David Ortiz shooting found dead, report says

Eleven people were arrested in the immediate aftermath. In total, 13 were charged with attempted murder, and 10 were convicted

By Staff Reports

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A man who was once accused of planning the shooting of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was found dead in the Dominican Republic, according to a report.

Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez went missing in December and his body was found on Jan. 10, according to Boston.com. This is the second death of a suspect in this case.

Meanwhile, another arrest was made in this case this week. María Fernanda Villasmil Manzanilla, 25, of Venezuela, was taken into custody by Interpol on Tuesday.

Ortiz, who's affectionately known as Big Papi, was shot by a gunman on June 9, 2019, in his native Dominican Republic.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
A new arrest has been made in the 2019 shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

His attorney spoke exclusively to NBC10 Boston Thursday on behalf of the Hall-of-Famer.

"She's accused of association with wrongdoers, she's accused of having been in the vehicle with of the accused on the day of the attack," Lucy Objio said. "We don't know if she was part of the plan, but she was at the day of the attack."

U.S. & World

religion 6 mins ago

What is Holi and how is it celebrated? The Hindu festival of colors, explained

Congress 11 mins ago

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson

Objio believes this arrest could lead to more.

Eleven people were arrested in the immediate aftermath. In total, 13 were charged with attempted murder, and 10 were convicted.

This article tagged under:

Dominican Republic
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us