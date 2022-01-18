Ahreal Smith

Man Charged With Abduction of Virginia Store Clerk Who Vanished After Her Shift

More than $9,000 is being offered for information leading to Ahrea’l Smith, 28, who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night

Northumberland County Sheriff's Office

A Virginia woman who vanished last week from the convenience store where she works remains missing even as authorities announced the arrest of a man charged with abducting her.

More than $9,000 is being offered for information leading to Ahrea’l Smith, 28, who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night, according to the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

On Saturday, Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, was arrested and charged with Smith’s abduction, the agency said in a statement.

Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp said Smith was closing up the Little Sue store in Claraville when she disappeared. Surveillance video shows she started her car at 9:05 p.m., and then got into another vehicle briefly.

U.S. & World

Joe Manchin 8 hours ago

Senate to Begin Debate on Voting Bill, But With Slim Hope of Moving Sinema, Manchin

NASA 1 hour ago

‘Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to Fly Past Earth Tuesday

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Ahreal SmithVirginiamissingabduction
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us