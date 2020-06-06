Latino College Graduates Get a Virtual, National Celebration

Latino graduates from across the country were honored on Friday in a virtual celebration put on by Excelencia in Education, a national organization that works with institutions of higher education to improve Latino college enrollment and completion.

“Forty percent of Latinos that go to college are the first in their families to go,” Excelencia co-founder and CEO Deborah Santiago said. “This is an important milestone. We thought as a national organization, what can we do? Even in these turbulent times, we cannot forget we’re feeding hope as well.”

The hour-long celebration, which was live on Facebook, featured appearances by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation President Allan Goldston and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. Journalist Maria Hinojosa, host of NPR's "Latino USA," delivered a keynote speech to the graduates.

Debora Menieur Nunez, a graduate of the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico, attended the virtual ceremony. Nunez is the first student on her campus to be named a Truman Albright Fellow and plans to pursue public service with her scholarship.

