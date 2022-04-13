capitol riot

Jan. 6 Defendant Who Stole Liquor, Coat Rack Says He Was ‘Following Presidential Orders'

Thompson told jurors he was hoping to gain Trump's "respect"

Donald Trump supporter who admitted he stormed the Capitol and stole a bottle of liquor and a coat rack on Jan. 6 testified during his trial Wednesday that he was "following presidential orders."

Dustin Thompson — a married, college-educated, 38-year-old Ohio resident — told jurors he didn't have any strong male role models in his life and was hoping to gain the “respect” and “approval” of former President Donald Trump when he entered the Capitol amid the Jan. 6 riot.

Thompson, the third Jan. 6 defendant to face a jury, has adopted a very different defense strategy than the two others: trying to convince jurors that Trump is ultimately responsible for the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. 

