Recall Alert

J. Crew Recalls Boys’ Denim Pants Over Choking Hazards

The recalled pants were sold nationwide and on Jcrew.com from July 2019 through October 2019 for around $50

By Kiki Intarasuwan

CPSC

J. Crew has issued a recall for a certain style of denim pants that presents a choking hazard for children.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the New York-based clothing company's recall of "Crewcuts boys’ stone washed denim pants" earlier this week. The recall impacts pants with style number J8406 and season FA 19.

"Consumers should immediately take the recalled pants away from children and remove the stones from pockets or internal waistband opening to eliminate the hazard," CPSC said.

U.S. & World

Democratic Debate 12 hours ago

Top Moments from the December Democratic Debate

Boeing Starliner 28 mins ago

Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Makes Launch Debut, But Hits Snag

The pants were sold in sizes 2 and 3 and only included pants that were made in Pakistan, CPSC said. They were sold nationwide and on Jcrew.com from July 2019 through October 2019 for around $50.

Consumers can check the label sewn into the side seam to see if they had purchased the recalled product.

No injures have been reported before the recall, according to CPSC.

This article tagged under:

Recall AlertConsumer Product Safety Commission
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us