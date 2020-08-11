Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About ‘Uniquely Onerous' Conditions Behind Bars

Audrey Strauss points to photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell is being held under “uniquely onerous conditions” inside a New York federal jail, where she’s subjected to round-the-clock surveillance and numerous body scans, her lawyers argued in a new court filing, NBC News reported.

Maxwell has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since early July on charges of recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Epstein died by suicide last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, and Maxwell’s lawyers say the Bureau of Prisons is treating her worse than other inmates as a result.

Maxwell wants to be removed from solitary confinement and placed into the jail’s general population so she can prepare for her upcoming trial, the filing says.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

