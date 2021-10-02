Gabby Petito's Family Members Share Emotional Tributes: ‘She Is Already Saving Lives'

Gabby Petito's loved ones joined Twitter over the weekend to share emotional messages and sentimental photos of the 22-year-old, including a specific callout to Brian Laundrie to turn himself in.

Petito's father had already been a steady presence on the social media platform since his daughter's disappearance. On Saturday, Gabby Petito's mother, step parents and grandmother posted their first tweets with emotional tributes for the Long Island native.

Joseph Petito, Gabby's father, said that his daughter was "already saving lives."

"So many stories being sent to us about relationships being left without proper planning for safety, and people are being found due to her influence. We have much more work to do, but it's a start," he wrote.

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby's mother, had a message for her fiancé: "Mama bear is getting angry! Turn yourself in!"

"It still seems surreal. Miss you Gabs," her step father, Jim Schmidt, wrote.

"Gabby I will love you to the moon and back always and forever," Tara Petito tweeted.

And a message from Gabby's grandmother came with a photo from her as a child.

"Missing my beautiful granddaughter #gabbypetito everyday. My tears won't stop," she said.

It's been 17 days since Laundrie, allegedly told his parents he was going for a hike in a sprawling Florida nature preserve.

The search for Laundrie is ongoing. Laundrie is the FBI's prime person of interest in Petito's disappearance, officials have said, but he has not been charged with crimes relating to it at this point.

Relevant information may be submitted to the FBI here or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to: http://fbi.gov/petito.

