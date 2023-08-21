‘Flesh-eating' bacteria found in raw shellfish and seawater linked to 5 deaths in Florida

A rare species of so-called "flesh-eating" bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater has been linked to five deaths in Florida this year, state health officials said.

Vibrio vulnificus, a dangerous strain of the vibrio bacteria that can lead to infections that can cause skin breakdown and ulcers, was confirmed in five deaths in the Tampa area, the Florida Department of Health said.

Three other deaths have been reported in other states this year, including one in New York and two in Connecticut.

Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacteria in warm, brackish seawater. It requires salt, and can enter through fresh cuts and scrapes, the Department of Health said.

It can also cause disease in people who eat contaminated seafood.

Florida has seen a rise flesh-eating bacteria cases and deaths following Hurricane Ian.

Infections caused by the Vibrio vulnificus strain are rare and more serious than most others. There are about 100 to 200 cases reported in the U.S. every year, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

While most who contract vibrosis will recover in about three or so days with no long-term effects, a small percentage of those who get it require intensive care or even amputation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Florida reported 17 deaths and 74 cases in 2022, but those numbers were abnormally high due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the health department said.