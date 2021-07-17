Facebook

Facebook Defends Its COVID Vaccine Information

The social media giant disputed Biden's assertion it was "killing people" with misinformation

Christoph Dernbach | picture alliance | Getty Images

Facebook on Saturday suggested the company has been more effective than the government in promoting COVID-19 vaccination, disputing President Joe Biden's comment that social media behemoth was "killing people" with misinformation.

Asked Friday for his message to social media platforms regarding vaccinations, Biden said, "They’re killing people."

"The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and that’s — they’re killing people," he continued.

Facebook on Saturday said its data, collected with the help of Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Maryland, added up to the platform appearing to outperform the Biden administration on fostering "vaccine acceptance."

