Dozens of Secret Service agents have been subpoenaed or appeared before grand jury in Trump docs probe

About two dozen Secret Service agents have been subpoenaed or appeared before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.

The sources said that agents assigned to Trump’s security detail at Mar-a-Lago have been interviewed by prosecutors, with about 24 asked to testify before the grand jury. All complied, the sources said.

The testimony occurred in the “past few months,” meaning not recently since the grand jury has been on hiatus, the sources said.

Special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents and other materials after thousands of government documents were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents in August.

The involvement of more than 20 Secret Service agents was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.



Trump has not been charged with any crime in connection with the classified documents.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.