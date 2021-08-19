Diplomats Urged State Dept. to Begin Evacuations From Afghanistan Last Month

Last month, two dozen diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned about the possibility of a Taliban takeover and urged the State Department to begin an airlift operation in a dissent cable sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The July 13 cable called on Washington to be firm and direct in describing atrocities by the Taliban, the source said. NBC News has not seen the actual cable itself.

A dissent channel cable is a confidential and formal way for State Department diplomats to voice disagreement or concern about U.S. policies without fear of retribution.

Previous polling showed just 0.6% of Americans believed foreign policy and national security were the most important issues facing our country. While news from Afghanistan might change that and affect Joe Biden's favorability, most voters are still concerned about America first, says NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.