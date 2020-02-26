7 Dead, Including Shooter, at Molson Coors Brewing Co. in Milwaukee: Report

Update: This story has been updated to reflect the name of the company as Molson Coors Brewing Co., instead of Miller Coors.

An active shooter situation at Molson Coors Brewing Co. has left seven people dead, including the gunman, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Milwaukee police tweeted that the department was investigating a "critical incident" at the brewing company campus. Police asked the public in a tweet to "please stay clear of the area."

Police have not yet confirmed reports of the shooting and deaths. A press conference was expected Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 4000 block of West State Street in Milwaukee, police said.

Video of the scene showed a significant police activity in the area of North 40th Street and West State Street.

Check back for details on this breaking story.