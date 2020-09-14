Wildfires

Western Wildfires Now Span the Size of NJ. How the Biggest Blazes Compare to Your City

Wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington have scorched more than 7,000 square miles. That's equivalent to the land area of the state of New Jersey

A graphic of the 295-square-mile area covered by the Beachie Creek Fire as of Sunday, Sept. 13.

California, Oregon and Washington state are seeing historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before, and blanketed large swaths of the U.S. with thick smoke.

In California, wildfires have destroyed over 4,000 buildings and engulfed 3.3 million acres of land - an area greater in size than the state of Connecticut. Oregon and Washington have been hit hard as well. Over one million acres have burned in Oregon, compared with over 680,000 acres in Washington.

This year's fire season has scorched more than 7,000 square miles, or over 4.4 million acres, in three states. That's equivalent to the land area of the state of New Jersey, according to a comparison by NBC News. The August Complex fire, among the largest in California, is almost double the size of Los Angeles.

To see how some of the biggest active fires compare to the size of your city or state, check out NBC News' interactive map below.

