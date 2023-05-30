Alaska

Coast Guard Suspends Search After Charter Boat Sinks Off Alaska, Leaving 1 Dead and 4 Missing

Teams searched a total of 825 square miles over the course of more than 20 hours, the Coast Guard said

By Chantal Da Silva | NBC News

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for survivors after a charter boat sank off the coast of Alaska on Sunday, leaving one person dead and four others missing.

The search began after Coast Guard workers at Sector Juneau received a call Sunday night from Kingfisher Charters alerting them that a 30-foot charter vessel with five people on board had not arrived at its destination, the agency said in a news release.

The vessel had last been seen underway Sunday afternoon, it said.

Search crews found one person dead Sunday night before locating the boat, which was partially submerged off Low Island, about 10 miles west of Sitka, the agency said.

They continued to search for the four people still missing Monday, but suspended the operation at sunset, the Coast Guard said.

The person found dead and the four missing have yet to be publicly identified.

