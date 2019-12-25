Baltimore

Baltimore Nears Record Homicide Rate, Sees Nonstop Violence

Police recorded 338 homicides as of Tuesday

By Associated Press

Baltimore City Police
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Baltimore could wrap up 2019 with its highest ever per-capita homicide rate.

Killings of adults and minors for drugs, retribution, money or no clear reason have plagued the city throughout the year. City officials have been unable to stop the violence as residents have grown increasingly impatient.

Police recorded 338 homicides as of Tuesday. With just over 600,000 residents, Baltimore would see its homicide rate reach approximately 57 per 100,000 residents if continuing violence brings the annual death toll to 342, the number it hit in 2017 and 2015.

This is the fifth year in a row the city has reported over 300 killings.

