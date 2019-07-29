'Ready to Do Some Damage': Witnesses Describe Gilroy Shooting

'He Was Ready to Do Some Damage': Witness Describes Gilroy, Calif. Shooting

A garlic festival that attracts thousands annually in Gilroy, California became the scene of the latest mass shooting after a gunman opened fired on festivalgoers, killing three, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounding more than a dozen others Sunday night.

Ryan Wallace, who was working as a vendor at the festival, described seeing the chaos unfold after the shooter walked up wearing military-style clothing, including a tactical vest, cargo pants and boots, looking "ready to do some damage."

"He just rose his gun up and started spraying out rounds all around," Wallace told NBC Bay Area.

As Wallace fled the gunfire, he said he "heard at least 15 or 20 shots" and hid under a trailer until being told to run.

Police shot and killed one suspect and were searching for a possible second person involved late Sunday night.

Shooter, 6-Year-Old Victim Among 4 Dead in Calif. Garlic Festival Shooting

The festival, now in its 41st year, is one of the largest food festivals in California and exists as an "annual family reunion" for locals, said Brian Bowe, executive director of the festival, at a press conference Sunday night.

"To have seen this event end this way this day is just one of the most tragic and sad things I have ever had to see," Bowe said.

In one video posted to Facebook, a man and his family hid behind a shuttle van as police sirens can be heard in the background.

Family Hides Behind Van During Garlic Festival Shooting

"You're ok," Greg Degrandis can be heard saying to a person crying nearby.

A voice off-frame shouts "Get out!" before Degrandis climbs into the van.

"Oh my god. I've never seen experienced anything like this," Degrandis said as the family drives away. "I just hope nobody is hurt."

President Donald Trump, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other politicians reacted to the shooting on social media late Sunday.

