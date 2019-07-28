Trump, Politicians React to Shooting at Calif. Garlic Fest. - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Trump, Politicians React to Shooting at Calif. Garlic Fest.

"Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Published 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    3 Dead in Shooting at Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif.

    Three people were killed and at least 11 others were shot at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California. (Published 8 minutes ago)

    A deadly shooting at an annual garlic festival in Gilroy, California has sparked reactions from President Donald Trump, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other politicians.

    "Law Enforcement is at the scene of the shootings in Gilroy, California," Trump tweeted late Sunday. "Reports that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!" 

    As of Sunday night three people had died and at least 11 others were shot. Authorities still consider the situation to be active.

    Shortly after Trump tweeted, Gov. Newsom called the shooting "nothing short of horrific." 

    'He Was Ready to Do Some Damage': Witness Describes Gilroy, Calif. Shooting

    [NATL] 'He Was Ready to Do Some Damage': Witness Describes Gilroy, Calif. Shooting

    A witness describes the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    "Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community," Newsom said. "My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement's efforts and their continues work as this situation develops." 

    Sen. Kamala Harris also reacted to the shooting. 

    "Simply horrific," Harris tweeted. "I'm grateful to the first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy, and my thoughts are with that community tonight. Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate." 

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices