Hong Kong Protesters Test Mask Ban in Full Halloween Regalia

By Sierra Jackson

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago
Hong Kong protesters continued their pro-democracy protests, now in their fifth month, by taking to the streets on Halloween Thursday decked out in costumes and masks to challenge a controversial face-covering ban. The Hong Kong government earlier this month used a British-colonial era emergency law to enact the ban to quell increasingly violent demonstrations. Protests first started in the city in March to challenge an extradition bill that would have allowed the government to transfer suspected criminals to China. Critics believed the bill undermined Hong Kong's autonomy from the authoritarian country. Although Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew the extradition bill, protests have continued to challenge police brutality and what some see as China's increasing efforts to encroach upon Hong Kong's democratic rights.
