Gab Becomes Latest Focal Point in Battle Over Online Hate

The social media site favored by a Pennsylvania man accused of gunning down 11 people at a synagogue on Saturday was inaccessible Monday, with Gab becoming the latest focal point in a battle over online hate speech and the platforms that host it.

In an email Sunday, a GoDaddy spokesman said the company had given Gab 24 hours to find a new domain provider after finding "numerous" instances of content that promotes and encourages violence on the site, NBC News reported. PayPal said it was already in the process of canceling Gab’s account before Saturday’s shooting. Another payment service company Stripe, and Gab's web host, Joyent, were also dumping it.

Gab, which says it has 800,000 users, bills itself as a champion of free speech. But it has also been criticized as a haven for the alt-right and a hotbed of racism, one that gained an audience hungry for extremist content after more mainstream platforms, particularly Twitter and Reddit, began to push hate speech off their services.

"We have been systematically no-platformed by App Stores, multiple hosting providers, and several payment processors," a message on Gab's website said Monday.

'Late Night’: A Closer Look at Trump on Health Care