Flight Attendant With DACA Gets Airline's OK to Fly to Mexico, Then Detained on Return to U.S. - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

Flight Attendant With DACA Detained by Immigration

The flight attendant put Mexico and Canada on her “no fly” list “very intentionally” when she was hired by Mesa Airlines, her husband said

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Flight Attendant With DACA Gets Airline's OK to Fly to Mexico, Then Detained on Return to U.S.
    Courtesy of David Watkins
    Selene Saavedra Roman in a 2018 photo taken by her husband David Watkins.

    A Mesa Airlines flight attendant who was erroneously reassured by her airline that she could fly to Mexico was taken into custody on her return to the United States and has been held for more than a month at an immigration detention center in Conroe, Texas, according to her attorney. 

    Selene Saavedra Roman, 28, a flight attendant for Mesa Airlines, a regional airline based in Phoenix, was stopped Feb. 12 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, her attorney Belinda Arroyo told NBC News Friday. Saavedra Roman's detention was first reported by The Points Guy travel site

    Originally from Peru, she is enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the Obama administration-era program that allows her to remain legally in the country and work. 

    “We are deeply sorry Selene and her husband have had to endure this situation. It is patently unfair for someone to be detained for six weeks over something that is nothing more than an administrative error and a misunderstanding,” said Mesa Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein. "We are doing everything in our power to ask the administration to release Selene, and drop all charges stemming from this horrible situation."

    Saavedra Roman is married to a U.S. citizen and is in the process of applying for legal residency status, but Arroyo said the federal government is now threatening to revoke her DACA status.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices