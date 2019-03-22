Flight Attendant With DACA Detained by Immigration

A Mesa Airlines flight attendant who was erroneously reassured by her airline that she could fly to Mexico was taken into custody on her return to the United States and has been held for more than a month at an immigration detention center in Conroe, Texas, according to her attorney.

Selene Saavedra Roman, 28, a flight attendant for Mesa Airlines, a regional airline based in Phoenix, was stopped Feb. 12 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, her attorney Belinda Arroyo told NBC News Friday. Saavedra Roman's detention was first reported by The Points Guy travel site.

Originally from Peru, she is enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the Obama administration-era program that allows her to remain legally in the country and work.

“We are deeply sorry Selene and her husband have had to endure this situation. It is patently unfair for someone to be detained for six weeks over something that is nothing more than an administrative error and a misunderstanding,” said Mesa Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein. "We are doing everything in our power to ask the administration to release Selene, and drop all charges stemming from this horrible situation."

Saavedra Roman is married to a U.S. citizen and is in the process of applying for legal residency status, but Arroyo said the federal government is now threatening to revoke her DACA status.