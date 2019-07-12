Man Beaten to Death After Stealing Car With Kids Inside, Police Say

A father chased after a car thief who stole a vehicle with his children inside and then beat the thief to death with help from bystanders, Philadelphia police say.

The ordeal began around 9 p.m. when a 25-year-old woman parked her Hyundai sedan outside a pizza shop on 29th and Dauphin streets. The woman went inside the shop to visit her boyfriend who worked there, but she left her three young children - a 7-month-old, a 1 and a half-year-old and a 5-year-old - inside the running vehicle, police said.

As the woman went to speak to her boyfriend, a 54-year-old man went inside her car and sped off with her three kids still inside, according to investigators. The woman's 25-year-old boyfriend, who is also the father of two of her three children, ran after the thief, police said. The man drove about a half a block before being stuck in traffic at 29th and York streets, officials told NBC10.

The father then pulled the thief out of the car and began beating him, according to investigators. Police said other bystanders in the area joined the attack.

Medics responded to the scene and found the alleged car thief unconscious and with severe injuries to the head and face. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

The woman and her boyfriend were both taken into custody for questioning. Both are cooperating with investigators, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Small said both the homicide unit and the District Attorney's Office will work to determine if the father will be charged.

Police are also checking surveillance video from a nearby business.

The woman's three children were not harmed and are currently staying with other family members.