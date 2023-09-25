Surveillance shows toddler accidentally shooting herself with relative's unattended gun

A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized after she shot herself in the hand Sunday while playing with a loaded gun that was left unattended by a relative, an arrest report said.

A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized in Florida after she shot herself in the hand Sunday while playing with a loaded gun that was left unattended by a relative, an arrest report said.

According to the report, police responded to Homestead Hospital and spoke to the little girl who said she found the gun on the couch, played with it, and accidentally shot herself in the right hand.

Surveillance video from inside the home shows the girl running and playing around before picking up the gun from the couch. After she accidentally shoots herself, family members are seen panicking and screaming.

Police arrested 23-year-old Orlando Young, the girl's family member and owner of the gun.

Young said that he prepared the child's breakfast, was hanging out with her during the day and while he was watching a football game, he momentarily left his gun unattended on the couch because he was excited about a touchdown, the arrest report said.

He then reported hearing a loud bang and saw the victim had blood coming from her right hand.

In a Facebook post, the child's grandmother shared pictures of the young girl recovering at the hospital.

Young was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident.

He is facing one count of child neglect with great bodily harm.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and when asked about the incident, DCG said “The Department conducts investigations concerning all allegations of abuse, neglect, or abandonment. Information regarding investigations is confidential per section 39.202, Florida Statutes."