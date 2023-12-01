YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas needs army of volunteers to help feed hungry families Dec. 16

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is looking for an army of volunteers to help make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families.

Hard workers are needed to assemble and deliver food, goods, and winter wear for about 500 families across North Texas as part of the organization’s 4th annual Catalyst Christmas event on December 16.

The event is designed to collect and deliver much-needed groceries and goods to seniors with mobility challenges and individuals with transportation issues, who are unable to visit branch-based food and essential distribution facilities.

The YMCA plans to do this all within a 24-hour window so having a large volunteer group is essential. In fact, the Y increased the number of families they strive to reach by 200 this year.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to Feeding Texas, 1 in 8 Texans experience food insecurity with children, seniors, veterans, differently-abled people, and working families being among those impacted in every Texas county.

If you are interested in volunteering on December 16, click here. The schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: Volunteers help assemble food donation baskets

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Volunteers help deliver baskets to the community

Items needed for Catalyst Christmas include:

Non-perishable food items

toiletries

feminine care products

shampoo

body wash

household essentials such as laundry detergent, hand soap, dish soap, toilet paper

winter wear including hats, socks, scarves, and blankets

Donations can be dropped off at the following Y locations by Dec. 16: