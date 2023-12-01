Dallas

YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas needs army of volunteers to help feed hungry families Dec. 16

Volunteers needed to collect and deliver much-needed groceries and goods to seniors with mobility challenges and individuals with transportation issues

By Alanna Quillen

YMCA of Metro Dallas

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is looking for an army of volunteers to help make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families.

Hard workers are needed to assemble and deliver food, goods, and winter wear for about 500 families across North Texas as part of the organization’s 4th annual Catalyst Christmas event on December 16.

The event is designed to collect and deliver much-needed groceries and goods to seniors with mobility challenges and individuals with transportation issues, who are unable to visit branch-based food and essential distribution facilities.

The YMCA plans to do this all within a 24-hour window so having a large volunteer group is essential. In fact, the Y increased the number of families they strive to reach by 200 this year.

According to Feeding Texas, 1 in 8 Texans experience food insecurity with children, seniors, veterans, differently-abled people, and working families being among those impacted in every Texas county.

If you are interested in volunteering on December 16, click here. The schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: Volunteers help assemble food donation baskets
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Volunteers help deliver baskets to the community

Items needed for Catalyst Christmas include:

  • Non-perishable food items
  • toiletries
  • feminine care products
  • shampoo
  • body wash
  • household essentials such as laundry detergent, hand soap, dish soap, toilet paper
  • winter wear including hats, socks, scarves, and blankets

Donations can be dropped off at the following Y locations by Dec. 16:

This article tagged under:

DallasYMCA of Metropolitan Dallas
